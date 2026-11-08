Satoru Mochizuki has officially parted ways with the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) as the head coach of the Indonesian women’s national team, after more than two years at the helm.

The 62-year-old Japanese was appointed to the post in February 2024, where at one time, he was momentarily relieved of his duties before being given another chance.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to coach Satoru Mochizuki for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to developing women’s football in Indonesia. Winning two consecutive AFF Women’s Cup titles and qualifying for the 2027 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup are historic achievements that we can all be proud of,” said PSSI Executive Committee (Exco) member and Chairwoman of the Women’s Football Committee, Vivin Cahyani Sungkono.

“More than just winning titles, we appreciate his contributions in providing valuable experience, building confidence, and creating more opportunities for Indonesian women’s players to develop and compete at the international level. We wish Coach Mochizuki continued success in his future endeavours.”

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PSSI

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