A drama-drenched Tissot Sprint, anyone? Well, that’s exactly what was served up at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. So many storylines. The chief among them was Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), the Doha Sprint gold medallist, earning 12 points to head into Sunday’s Grand Prix with a championship match point.

The rider with the biggest chance of stopping the #93 from clinching a famous eighth MotoGP title is the heroic Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) after the #89’s teammate, Marco Bezzecchi, crashed out after contact with Marquez, to see the Italian face a mammoth mountain to climb if he’s to win the 2026 title.

From P11 on the grid, Martin rolled out a stunner just two weeks on from breaking his right wrist to finish in an unbelievable P3, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) passing the 2024 World Champion on the final lap to see the Italian earn Saturday silver. All of this means it’s 49 points between Marquez and Martin heading into Sunday’s highly anticipated Grand Prix, while Bezzecchi sits 79 adrift.

THE INITIAL LAUNCH

It was a lightning launch away from the lights from polesitter Bezzecchi, who just about held off the challenge of Marquez from the middle of the front row. Francesco Bagnaia briefly demoted his Ducati Lenovo teammate to second at Turn 2, before the #93 got the cutback on the exit and held position.

Martin, meanwhile, didn’t make up any places for the majority of the first lap from his P11 starting slot, as we then saw Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) wipe out Bagnaia at the final corner on Lap 1.

RED FLAGS WAVED

Aldeguer, lunging up the inside of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), got it wrong at Turn 16. The Spaniard was far too late on the brakes, and in the wrong place at the wrong time was Pecco.

The Italian was collected by Aldeguer, which sent the double MotoGP champion flying from his Ducati Desmosedici. The red flags were waved while Pecco was being stretchered away from the gravel trap, with the #63 thankfully conscious and talking before he was taken to the medical centre. The incident saw Aldeguer receive a double Long Lap penalty for the restarted Sprint.

QUICK RESTART, BACK UNDERWAY

After a brief pause, a 10-lap Sprint burst back into life. And this time around, Marquez got the jump and collected the holeshot ahead of Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio. Martin was out of the blocks better, the rider second in the standings was up to P6 on the opening lap, and then Martin carved past Raul Fernandez (SuperFiles Trackhouse MotoGP Team) for P5. Top work from the wounded 2024 MotoGP World Champion.

It was then P4. And just up the road, Bezzecchi challenged Marquez at Turn 15 on Lap 2, but it didn’t work. The red corner bit back brilliantly to hold onto P1.

MM93 & MB72 CONTACT

Then, more drama. Bezzecchi saw a small gap open with Marquez slightly wide, and when the #93 came back on-line to grab a late apex, the duo came into contact. Marquez defending; Bezzecchi seizing an opportunity, the latter then crashing. Bezzecchi was out of the Sprint in dramatic fashion, and that was a potential championship chase ending DNF for the Italian.

The Stewards had a look and decided that no further action was needed. A racing incident.

INJURED MARTIN ARRIVES

Then, suddenly, Martin was attacking Marquez. This was a superhuman effort from the rider who broke their wrist two weeks ago in Australia. It was a pass that ultimately didn’t work and then over the next few laps, the championship leader grew his lead out to 0.8s with three to go, as Martin then had to enter defensive mode with Di Giannantonio climbing all over his rear wheel.

So much so, the Italian made his move on the final lap at Turn 2. This was significant, because a gold medal for Marquez and a bronze for Martin would mean a title chance is coming on Sunday.

What a Sprint. Drama from start to finish. A record 25th Sprint win goes to Marc Marquez and the situation is now like this: if Marquez wins the Grand Prix and Martin doesn’t score a point on Sunday, an eighth MotoGP title would land in the lap of the 33-year-old.

Di Giannantonio’s last-lap pass hands the Italian a silver, and Marquez his chance tomorrow, as Martin delivers a simply unbelievable performance. Heroic. From P11 on the grid, with a fractured right wrist, the #89 couldn’t have done anything else, as full focus now turns to Sunday’s main event.

Bezzecchi’s DNF doesn’t mean the #72 is mathematically out of contention for the 2026 crown just yet, but it’s another almighty blow to the fading chances. The fallout? To be seen and heard ahead of tomorrow’s Grand Prix.

It was Fernandez who clinched P4 ahead of the impressive Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR), with Acosta just shading Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) across the line to see the KTM and Trackhouse stars collect P6 and P7. P8 went to Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3), while the final point was gathered up by Alex Marquez’s BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP stand-in, Iker Lecuona. That’s a top job done by the 2026 WorldSBK runner-up.

TITLE CHANCE SUNDAY IN QATAR

It’s a long shot, but there’s a chance. High drama. High controversy. And a highly motivated Marc Marquez hunting a crown that a few months ago was well out of reach. Can Aprilia and Martin ensure the title scrap goes to Portugal? And how will Bezzecchi bounce back from Saturday’s disappointment? We’ll find out at 19:00 local time in Doha.

MotoGP Sprint results from Qatar!

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