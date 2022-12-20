MoonPay is thrilled to be partnering with Animoca Brands and SPORTFIVE on their latest NFT drop.

Be Media, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based blockchain game company, has teamed up with leading global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE to launch ONSIDE: the official NFT collection for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, Southeast Asia’s most prestigious football tournament.

Fans will be able to collect iconic match moments, highlights, and experiences from the tournament and show support for their teams with the Alpha Team masks. Alpha Team masks are stylised animal kingdom representations of each participating team that embody the spirit of each country and will act as a trophy for its holders.

ONSIDE will also help bring fans closer to their favourite game by delivering rewards and real-world experiences through game day activations such as exclusive on-pitch access, access to post-game press conferences, and digital games or rewards within the Animoca Brands ecosystem.

MoonPay is enabling easier access to the project via NFT Checkout, our industry-first NFT service that allows users to purchase an NFT instantly with a credit or debit card.

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup is a biennial football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and contested by the national ‘A’ teams of Southeast Asia. The tournament will take place from 20 December 2022 to 16 January 2023.

For more details on the Onside collection, visit onsidecollection.com

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

