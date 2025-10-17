Mopar, global Stellantis brand for original parts and accessories, joins the Peugeot Hypercar program.

A partnership built on innovation, reliability and Stellantis brand coherence.

Technical and strategic support to strengthen Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ ambitions in endurance racing.

Mopar, the reference brand for original parts and accessories across Stellantis brands, announces its official partnership with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies starting with the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season.

This collaboration highlights Mopar’s mission: to be “the best solution to keep Stellantis vehicles in their original condition”. In a world where performance and reliability are essential, the association with the Peugeot Hypercar program perfectly illustrates this commitment.

Beyond its technical contribution, with Mopar original parts in the racing car, the partnership positions Mopar brand as a key player in the Stellantis ecosystem, both on the road and on the track.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP Stellantis Motorsport, states: “We are proud to welcome Mopar into the dynamics of motorsport as the official partner of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. Mopar’s technical expertise and know-how in terms of performance and reliability are major assets for our endurance program. This

partnership perfectly illustrates the synergy between Stellantis brands and reinforces our shared ambitions on the international stage.”

“Joining forces with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies marks a milestone for Mopar. This partnership allows us to showcase our expertise in genuine parts, demonstrating strength and reliability on one of the most demanding stages in global motorsport. We are proud of this collaboration, which embodies our core values: reliability, innovation, and a commitment to excellence”, affirms Sylvie Layec, global Sales & Marketing Senior VP for Stellantis Parts & Services.

With Mopar, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies benefits from a strong and recognized partner, ready to meet the challenges of a demanding discipline where technical excellence and team spirit are the keys to success.



About Mopar

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar was born in 1937 in the United States as the name of a line of antifreeze products. Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent the Brand for Original parts & accessories for all Stellantis vehicle brands worldwide.

