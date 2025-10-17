The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), in collaboration with GoTyme Bank, is thrilled to announce the launch of “GoTyme Bank Match Up,” a new initiative designed to bring elite international football to Filipino fans and further grow the sport in the country.

This landmark partnership aims to consistently deliver high-level football matches against top international opposition, both men’s and women’s, right to the home soil of the Philippines.

The inaugural event of “GoTyme Bank Match Up” will feature the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (Filipinas) as they face the Uzbekistan Women’s National Football Team in an international friendly match.

