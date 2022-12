The Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2023 will have 18 teams taking part.

This was revealed at a three-day briefing conducted recently by the FA of Malaysia (FAM) for all team managers and team administrators.

The men’s division of the MPFL 2023 will start on 11 February 2023 in which the competition will be held on a home-and-away basis for a total of 151 matches being played next year.

