With only two rounds conducted in a shortened 2021 season, the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) participants can look forward to the revival of the original calendar in 2022.

As always, run exclusively on the Sepang International Circuit, the MSBK is expected to bring together the top names in Malaysian motorsports racing in the four main categories – the MSBK 1000, MSBK 600, MSBK 250 and MSBK 150. The regulations and sub-classes will be announced at a later date. For now, here are the dates:

Round 1 July 29 to 31, 2022

Round 2 September 2 to 4, 2022

Round 3 November 3 to 6, 2022

Azhan Shafriman Hanif, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SIC said, “Despite the challenges with the pandemic, the participating riders & teams have pushed to their top notch performance in the 2021 season.

“It is a good platform to showcase our Malaysian finest talents in the two-wheel motor racing and we are hoping for more entries in 2022. The atmosphere and the fans cheering away at the grandstand will definitely boost the riders’ spirit to rev up their game all the way to the finishing line. As a responsible venue provider, the safety and well-being of everyone will remain our utmost priority.”

Ron Hogg, Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing: “The 2021 season had drawn tremendous fan interest, even though we had to cut the season short. The MSBK had a grid full of the top names in Malaysian motorcycle racing which resulted in very high quality racing in every one of the race classes.

“We are looking to assemble the same power grid in 2022. At the same time, we are also looking at creating a welcoming environment for upcoming riders and enthusiasts to benefit from the experience of racing alongside our current top riders.

