The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) have stated their intention to take part in five competitions organized by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) this year.

However, the confirmation of participation will be subjected to the national teams’ ability to train in full conditions, and the approval from the Brunei Darussalam government to travel outside of the country – given the prevalent conditions of COVID-19.

The five competitions that FABD have the intention to participate in are –

– AFF U23 Championship 2022 in Cambodia

– AFF Futsal Championship 2022 in Thailand

– AFF Futsal Club Championship 2022 in Thailand

– AFF U16 Championship 2022 in Indonesia

– AFF U19 Championship 2022 in Indonesia

FABD view these regional tournaments as important platforms to raise the standard of the Brunei DS national teams.

#AFF

#FABD

Like this: Like Loading...