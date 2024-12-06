MSIG, a leading general insurer in Asia and the largest non-life insurance provider in ASEAN by gross written premiums has become a top tier partner of the ASEAN Football Federation’s (AFF) four major national team and club events – the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s Championship™ and the ASEAN U-23 Championship™, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC.

The partnership was concluded by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

A member of the MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd., MSIG provides a diverse range of personal and commercial insurance products and solutions.

Headquartered in Tokyo, the Group is among the world’s largest non-life insurance groups by gross revenues. It has a presence in 48 countries and regions around the world including in each of the ten ASEAN markets, a key growth region.

In ASEAN, MSIG is also present through joint ventures – BPI MS Insurance in the Philippines, KBZMS Insurance in Myanmar, and MSIG Sokxay Insurance in Laos. MSIG’s network in the region also includes MSIG Life, formerly known as Sinarmas MSIG life, in Indonesia.

Collectively, MSIG is proud to come together to support ASEAN’s four leading championship events under this sponsorship, championing the spirit of football and the values it represents across the region.

Clemens Philippi, CEO, MSIG Asia said: “We are proud to be the Official Insurance Partner of the ASEAN United FC tournaments which are a celebration of passion, perseverance, and unity. Football is more than a game – it inspires teamwork, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence, qualities we value deeply at MSIG. Through this partnership, we want to celebrate the spirit of the sport while empowering communities across ASEAN to achieve their goals and reach greater heights, confident in the protection MSIG provides so they can focus on their pursuits and adventures.”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, AFF, said: On behalf of the AFF, we are pleased to welcome the newest member of our family, MSIG, a company that shares the values of ASEAN football and embraces our spirit of unity. MSIG’s commitment to making a positive impact on ASEAN football and its region-wide community will undoubtedly contribute towards the AFF’s aspiration to advance our beautiful game for all Southeast Asians.

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, APAC, SPORTFIVE said: ASEAN football, a cornerstone of Southeast Asia’s culture and unity, is a powerful strategy for MSIG to grow its customer reach in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. ASEAN’s four leading events, united under the ASEAN United FC platform, will strongly position MSIG at the heart of ASEAN football and its community of hundreds of millions of passionate fans, as it focuses on increasing its market share in the region.

Learn more about the ASEAN United FC events at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

