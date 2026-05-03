BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 01: A general view of the Porsche 917 (Chassis 001), Porsche 911 RSR ‘Pink Pig’, Porsche 956 and Porsche 550 Spyder, in the Paddock ahead of practice, ahead of the Berlin E-Prix at Tempelhof Airport Circuit on May 01, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Nico Müller claimed victory at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix, earning his maiden ABB FIA Formula E World Championship win in front of the home crowd for the Porsche Formula E Team, skillfully using his PIT BOOST and ATTACK MODE to strategic advantage.

The podium was completed by Nick Cassidy (Citroën Racing) in second, and reigning ABB FIA Formula E World Champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) in third.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Round 8 in Berlin on 3 May 2026 at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

Nico Müller produced a perfect drive in the ‘Pink Pig’ 99X Electric to seal a first ABB FIA Formula E win as Porsche celebrated 75 years of motorsport competition on home soil at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix.

The Swiss driver finally reached the top step of the podium at the 69th attempt at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Circuit – having led the most laps this season prior to Round 7. Müller led home Citroën Racing’s Nick Cassidy – a podium returnee for the first time since his 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix victory – and Nissan’s reigning ABB FIA Formula E Champion Oliver Rowland.

A tactical encounter with PIT BOOST saw the race lead change hands between several drivers, with engineers attempting to balance outright pace and energy use around Tempelhof’s uniquely challenging track surface. Müller found himself inside the top 10 up to the pit stops, having started sixth, and pushed hard when he emerged from the pit lane – taking six minutes of ATTACK MODE and slicing through the top six to hit the front on Lap 29.

Porsche and Müller looked to have managed things about as perfectly as could be imagined, with track position and a four-second lead having taken P1 – all with four percentage points of usable energy in hand over those around him. That cushion proved plenty for Müller to see it home, with second-placed Cassidy unable to make a real dent as the laps ticked away. Rowland wound up third, polesitter Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing) unable to convert, settling for fourth – but now atop the Drivers’ Standings. Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E) was left wondering what might have been had he not failed to deploy ATTACK MODE twice as he rounded fifth. Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) rounded out the top six.

Just 14 points split the top four in the Drivers’ Standings, with Mortara’s consistent start to Season 12 yielding top spot after Round 7, ahead of Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team)- the German failing to score after a puncture scuppered his chances.

Porsche Formula E Team still leads Jaguar TCS Racing in both the ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship, with the second half of the Berlin double-header set to take place at 16:05 local on Sunday, 3 May.

Nico Müller, No. 51, Porsche Formula E Team said:

“It’s an amazing day. I’m super grateful for the opportunity, Porsche are giving me that trust. It’s an honour to be racing in that car in front of the home crowd, and then to get your first win right here in Berlin on the 75th anniversary of Porsche Motorsport, couldn’t be much better. Having my family here, my sons here, my wife, our daughter – I’m actually pretty emotional. It’s very well known that when you wear these colours, and you drive for Porsche in their works team, there is only one goal. We want to fight for those three Championships until the finale in London, and one of these is the Drivers’ Championship, so we’re going to go all in on all three.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Citroën Racing said:

“I had a lot of fun today, that was an awesome Formula E race! My team did a really good job with the comms all the way through. I think in these races sometimes you’ve got to take it that the win’s not really on, but you still want a good result, and I probably managed that a bit better today than I did in Jarama, so really happy with how we executed it. Huge congrats to Nico [Müller], fantastic job – I think his pace was second to none. He really deserved the win today and I’m really happy for him.”

Oliver Rowland, No. 23, Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“Today was super tough. In the beginning, I was just trying to be efficient and the pace was going quite well, then the Lola [Yamaha ABT cars] got to the front and picked up the pace. That wasn’t really part of the script and we weren’t quite high enough on energy. I’m really happy with the result, to be honest. I was suffering quite a lot with the balance for much of the race, but I’m really pleased and it’s a good result.”

MARK WEBBER, MARTA GARCIA AND ZAH1DE LEAD A STAR-STUDDED HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix attracted a host of celebrities from the worlds of music, sport, and screen, including former Formula 1 race winner Mark Webber, 2023 F1 Academy Champion Marta García, German racing driver Sophia Flörsch, and racing driver-turned-actor Richy Müller.

Olympic gold medallist Laura Nolte and fellow Olympian Deborah Levi were also in attendance, enjoying driver meet-and-greets and exclusive tours of the Citroën Racing garages.

Meanwhile, German Pop singer Zah1De cheered on the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, EMOTION CLUB, before headlining the Saturday race of the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix.

Other notable names include: pop singer Max Giesinger, racing driver Gabriela Jilkova and content creators Felix von der Laden and Lara Sophoe Bothut.

ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2026 HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

Formula E has achieved B Corp Certification this season, cementing its position as the benchmark for sustainable innovation in sport. It continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress.

Sustainability credentials at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix include:

Better Futures Fund: At its birthplace, Berlin showcases the evolution of the Better Futures Fund through a collaboration with Porsche’s Racing for Charity initiatives. The fund will support life-saving medical care for children globally – demonstrating how motorsport can scale impact beyond the track.

Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

FIA Girls on Track at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the FIA Girls on Track initiative for Season 12 is aiming to reach even more young women in every race market, supporting the growing demand of young women who are seeking opportunities and support to pursue careers in motorsport.

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2026 Hankook E-Prix includes:

Hosted up to 120 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks, and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) and AutoLiv (Official Partner).

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Round 8 in Berlin tomorrow, 3 May 2026. Find out where to watch here.

The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Chequered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

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