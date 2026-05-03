Nick Cassidy storms from P5 to P2 in Berlin with a standout, strategy-perfect drive despite managing a lower back issue

Mixed fortunes for the team as Jean-Éric Vergne recovers to P14 after a challenging race from P16

Strong points haul moves Citroën Racing Formula E Team to P4 in the Teams’ standings ahead of Race 2 of the Berlin double-header

Round 7 of the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship in Berlin saw Citroën Racing Formula E Team return to the podium, with Nick Cassidy delivering an exceptional performance to claim P2 in a strategically intense race.

Set across 39 laps of the 2.374-kilometre Tempelhof circuit, renowned for its abrasive surface, technical layout, and unpredictable, energy-sensitive racing, the event once again lived up to its reputation as one of the most strategically demanding on the calendar. Elevated track temperatures added another layer of complexity, with tyre degradation and energy management proving decisive factors throughout qualifying and the race.

Cassidy Charges to P2 Despite Physical Challenge

Starting from P5, Cassidy executed a superbly controlled and intelligent race to secure second place, made even more impressive as he continues to manage an ongoing lower back issue. A perfectly timed strategy saw Cassidy take his Pit Boost on lap 21 before deploying Attack Mode on lap 29, allowing him to maximise pace and efficiency during the crucial closing stages.

The result today moves Cassidy to P5 in the Drivers’ Championship standings, while Citroën Racing Formula E Team climbs to P4 in the Teams’ Championship.

Vergne Faces Tougher Day After Promising Pace

On the other side of the garage, Jean-Éric Vergne endured a more challenging race. After showing strong pace in Free Practice 2, where he came close to topping the timesheets, Vergne started from P16 after tyre challenges in qualifying and fought his way to P14.

Vergne took Pit Boost on lap 22 and activated Attack Mode on lap 32, but struggled to maintain track position in the second half of the race. Despite a strong opening stint, the Frenchman was unable to capitalise fully, leaving the team with valuable data and clear areas to refine ahead of the second race of the Berlin double-header tomorrow.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“Overall, this is a very positive result with excellent execution from Nick and the team. Moving from P5 to P2 reflects both a highly intelligent drive and strong operational performance. We can be satisfied with Nick’s result today, especially after recent races where we felt there were missed opportunities, particularly after not converting pole in Madrid. It’s great to be back on the podium.

“That said, we are obviously disappointed not to have both cars fighting at the front, as we clearly had the pace to score strongly with both. JEV had a very solid first half of the race, making progress through the field and using an energy advantage well. However, the execution after the Pit Boost and into the second half of the race was not optimal, which is something we will analyse and improve for tomorrow.

“Coming away with 18 points from the first race is a strong outcome, and with another race ahead, we will focus on maximising every opportunity available.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said:

“I’m really happy with the result today. The last two races were quite tough for me, and I’ve been very open in taking responsibility, I didn’t feel I did a good enough job. But today, I’m proud of what we achieved. I think we got absolutely everything out of the race that we could, so it’s a very satisfying result.

“It’s honestly one of my best performances in Formula E, which means a lot, especially here in Berlin, a track that’s been good to me in the past.

“And congratulations to Nico, he is a very worthy winner. This win has been a long time coming for him. He’s a super classy and incredibly talented driver.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Éric Vergne:

“Congratulations to Nick and the whole team on the podium finish. On my side, it was a tougher day. The car felt very strong, but I think our strategy calls were not quite optimal and in Formula E, every detail really matters.

“The first part of the race was pretty positive, and I was able to move forward through the field. However, after the Pit Boost, I found myself out of position and unable to fight the way we should have been able to. This result doesn’t reflect our true potential, but the positive is that we have another race tomorrow, and we’ll come back ready to fight.”

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