In a statement released hours after Vietnam’s humiliating defeat to Indonesia in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers last night, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Philippe Troussier have come to an agreement to terminate their existing contract with immediate effect.

In the Group F match that was played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Indonesia followed up their 1-0 win over Vietnam in Jakarta last week with a 3-0 thumping victory in Hanoi.

In the meeting that was held after the match, it was decided to rescind their existing agreement.

In the statement, VFF stated: “For our part, VFF recognise the contributions of Troussier in recent times, always working with a high sense of responsibility and professionalism in his work. VFF wish him and his family good health and happiness.”

In response, Troussier thanked the positive support from the players, clubs, VFF as well as fans. Troussier also apologised to Vietnamese fans because the team’s achievements did not meet expectations.

After four qualifying matches, Vietnam are in third in Group F with three points.

