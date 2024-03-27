Formula E 2023-2024: Valencia Pre-Season Testing

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship makes its inaugural debut in Japan with the highly anticipated Tokyo E-Prix this weekend



The historic spectacle is the first-ever motorsport race on Tokyo’s streets, and the 34th venue in the Championship’s history



With four winners in as many rounds, the Championship stands on a knife-edge, promising unpredictable and thrilling action on unchartered territory



Nissan Formula E Team prepares to defend string of podiums on home turf, as Jaguar TCS Racing celebrates a milestone 100th Championship race in front of a sell-out crowd

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend with Round 5 of Season 10 for the record-breaking Tokyo E-Prix on 30 March.

After an exhilarating Round 4 in Brazil, Formula E returns for Round 5 in Japan – a nation renowned for its rich racing heritage. This marks the World Championship’s inaugural visit to the country, making it a truly historic event. The stage is set for the next chapter in the battle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, against the backdrop of the picturesque Tokyo Bay in front of a sell-out crowd.

Just over a week ago, the São Paulo E-Prix delivered some of the most exciting racing the Championship has seen. The Anhembi Sambadrome circuit saw more than 200 overtakes, a last-lap lunge from Sam Bird to secure NEOM McLaren’s first ever win and a nail-biting battle for the final podium spot, culminating in a sprint to the finish with three drivers crossing the line a mere 0.3 seconds apart.

As the Formula E grid gears up for the streets of Tokyo, all eyes will be on Nick Cassidy, a seasoned racer with a remarkable history in Japanese motorsport including the prestigious Japanese ‘triple crown’ from his time racing in Asia. He’ll be joined by teammate Mitch Evans who will be wanting to make both his and his team’s 100th race in the Championship one to remember. Also returning to Japanese racing is Sacha Fenestraz, who, after relocating to Japan and propelling his motorsport career in the country, is back to compete once again. Both Cassidy and Fenestraz’s return to racing in Japan adds an exciting dynamic for their fans in the crowd and promises some thrilling on-track action as they face off other top contenders in the Championship.

Also poised for another showdown, will be Sam Bird, leading the charge for the Nissan powertrains and hot off the back of his 12th Formula E victory. Oliver Rowland, for his part, will be looking for yet another podium to add to his inventory with Nissan Formula E Team, while Tag Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein remains a force to be reckoned with, currently running second in the Championship and maintaining an impressive points streak of 15 races.

The 2024 Tokyo E-Prix starts at 15:03 local time on Saturday 30 March.

KON’NICHIWA TOKYO: MEET FORMULA E’S NEWEST TRACK

Showcased in the middle of Tokyo Bay, the never-before-seen street circuit playing host to the Tokyo E-Prix promises a new challenge for drivers and a thrilling spectacle for ticketholders. The 20 turns of the 2.585km track includes a compact and technical layout including four long straights and four chicane sequences.

Particularly noteworthy is a challenging section from Turn 3 to Turn 7, which will be an ideal spot for fans to witness the battle up close. On the outside of Turn 4, drivers will be able to activate their Attack Mode, adding a strategic element to the race. Further on from this, the circuit’s first two turns alongside Turns 10 and 11 look to be prime locations for overtaking, offering plenty of exciting action for fans.

SEASON 10: STILL TOO SOON TO CALL

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship officially kicked off in January with four rounds already in the books spanning iconic locations: Mexico City, Diriyah and São Paulo. In true Formula E fashion, the parity in the drivers’ table continues to set this Championship apart as each of the four rounds has crowned a different winner.

Adding to the excitement, nine different drivers have climbed the podium steps, with eight different teams featured in the top 10.

As the Championship standings evolve, Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing currently leads the pack despite his retirement in Round 4 in São Paulo. He’s followed closely by Tag Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein and teammate Mitch Evans. Seasoned contender Jean-Éric Vergne and Championship defender Jake Dennis round out the top five, ahead of São Paulo E-Prix winner Sam Bird who brought home NEOM McLaren’s first Formula E win less than two weeks ago. Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, Maximilian Gunther of Maserati MSG Racing and Envision teammates Sébastien Buemi and Robin Frijns complete the top 10 heading into the weekend.

EXPERIENCE THE TOKYO E-PRIX, FOR FREE!

Alongside thrilling trackside action, attendees of the Tokyo E-Prix can look forward to an unforgettable experience at the Allianz Fan Village. Even those without tickets to the race can join in, as Allianz Fan Village access will be free throughout the day.

NOA, the Japanese singer-songwriter will take to the stage ahead of the race, treating fans to a hometown show featuring hits from his debut album NO.A. Also joining him on the Allianz Fan Village stage will be DJ Sully to warm up the crowd before lights out, and DJ You Matsuzaki who will keep the party going after podium celebrations.

Away from the track and stage, fans visiting the Allianz Fan Village at the Tokyo E-Prix will have the unique opportunity to dive into the world of Asphalt 9: Legends getting behind the virtual wheel to race the Formula E GEN2 car, dressed in special edition Asphalt livery, in an immersive gaming experience that mirrors the high-speed excitement of electric street racing. Visitors will also have the chance to test their skills on the track simulators, meet Pikachu and friends and enjoy performances from local dancers and musicians.

