The Myanmar National League (MNL) 2020 has been given the green light to restart on 22 August.

This follows the first-ever video conferencing that was held this afternoon with Myanmar’s State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, MOHS Permanent Secretary Professor Dr Thet Khaing Win, Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) President Zaw Zaw and Myanmar international Thiha Si Thu.

Immediately after the video conferencing, the approval was given to the MFF to restart the MNL 2020 on 22 August and which will end on 2 October.

MPT Myanmar National League 2020 Current Standings

No Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Hantharwady United 10 9 0 1 28 6 +22 27 2 Ayeyawady United 9 7 2 0 10 3 +7 23 3 Yangon United 9 6 2 1 15 7 +8 20 4 Shan United 9 5 2 2 14 9 +5 17 5 Sagaing United 10 5 1 4 22 12 +10 16 6 Rakhine United 9 4 3 2 8 5 +3 15 7 Yadanarbon 9 2 4 3 11 14 −3 10 8 Magwe 9 1 4 4 5 14 −9 7 9 I.S.P.E 9 2 1 6 6 20 −14 7 10 Southern Myanmar United 9 1 1 7 14 21 −7 4 11 Zwegapin United 10 1 3 6 8 17 −9 6 12 Chin United 10 1 1 8 10 23 −13 4

