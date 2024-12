The Myanmar Women’s Futsal national team is working hard for next month’s AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers.

The team under head coach Bunlert Charoenwong is training in Yangon for the qualifying round slated for 15-19 January 2025.

Myanmar as host are in Group D against Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Macau.

The four group winners and runners-up will advance with the best third-placed team.

