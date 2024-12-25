Whenever a “new” country decides to embrace the magic of cycling, it’s always a good reason to celebrate. Albania may not have a strong tradition in this sport, having never hosted major events or produced renowned champions, but there is always a reason, and a date, to start something new and beautiful. The Grande Partenza of the Giro d’Italia 2025 will take place in Albania, which will be painted pink for three days, discovering a sport that this country still knows little about but that could begin to take root in the country from May 9 to 11.

However, these three days will be anything but simple for the riders, who will immediately face various challenges and an intense start, similar to what happened in 2024. Albanian fans will not only witness something historic – since great cycling has never visited their country before – but they will also enjoy a high-level sporting spectacle, as the Giro favorites will be called into action right away.

The Corsa Rosa has started multiple times from the shores of the Adriatic Sea, but in 2025 it will do so from the opposite coast, from Durrës, one of Albania’s major cities with a long and rich history, as its port has been a key point in the events surrounding the Adriatic for centuries. From there, the route will head inland, and in just 70 km, riders will encounter the first true climb of this Giro, the ascent to Gracen (2nd category, 13.5 km at 5.2%). The race will then continue to Tirana, where a 22.2 km circuit will begin, to be completed twice and featuring the Surrel climb (3rd category), which will be tackled for the last time less than 12 km from the finish line. In total, the riders will have to cover 164 kilometers.

The following day will offer an immediate opportunity to build on the positive momentum from the opening stage or to try to recover lost time, as the capital Tirana will host an individual time trial of 13.7 km. It will be a fast test against the clock, but watch out for the Sauk climb located halfway through the course, which will elevate the road for about a kilometer and a half, albeit gently. If the specialists have managed to save energy in the first stage, they can dream of going for the Maglia Rosa in Tirana.

The third and final stage in Albania will also be anything but simple, with a 160 km route unfolding around Vlorë, where both the start and finish are set. The stage is fairly undulating, but the fate of the race will hinge on the Llogara Pass (2nd category, 10.7 km at 7.4%), to be tackled 39 km from the finish, with the last 25 km being flat. If approached aggressively, this climb can create significant selection, forcing the top riders to be strategic in their moves.

After three days that will leave an indelible mark in the history of cycling, the riders will embark from the port of Valona to return to Italy.

Quotes

Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania: “This is a significant moment in the world of sports and we are privileged to share with all of you. This is an exceptional opportunity to showcase our beautiful country to 800 million viewers all around the world. I am truly delighted that for three days, in Tirana, Durrës, and Vlorë, we will host so many champions who will be our guests, and who will be talked about all over the world, along with Albania. We are going to host an event that is not just a sports event but a great popular celebration where everyone gets involved. For us, this is the first time, and I hope not the last”.

Paolo Bellino, Managing Director and General Manager of RCS Sports & Events: “In the long history of the Giro d’Italia, this will be the fifteenth start from abroad—a source of pride as it celebrates the international scope of the Corsa Rosa and marks an important step in solidifying the Giro’s position as a global event capable of embracing different cultures and territories. This choice allows us to promote cycling in a nation with which we share strong historical, sporting, and cultural ties. Moreover, thanks to the global attention that an event like ours can attract, the Grande Partenza will be an opportunity to showcase a region that is growing and full of potential. We are thrilled to take the Giro across the Adriatic, further reinforcing its message of internationality, and we are confident that this start will remain etched in the memories of everyone—from the riders to the fans”.

Ogerta Manastirliu, Minister of Education, Sports, and Youth of Albania: “A prestigious international sporting event followed by over 800 million spectators. The three starting stages will be held in three municipalities of the country: Tirana, Durrës, and Vlorë. This is an excellent opportunity for Albania to showcase its natural beauty and landscapes, as the event will be broadcast live to 200 countries worldwide. International media will be attending it as well. This event is a key driver for tourism, with both short-term and long-term benefits, and provides a golden opportunity to promote the sport of cycling. From an economic perspective, we also see it as a significant opportunity. Sport, as a development engine, brings real value, and we are thrilled to have been chosen by Giro d’Italia”.

Mauro Vegni, Director of the Giro d’Italia: “The route for the Grande Partenza of the Giro d’Italia 2025 in Albania has been designed to deliver a spectacular show from the very first pedal strokes, combining the beauty of the region with a technical layout that will highlight the riders’ skills, following the model we successfully adopted last year. Cycling has evolved, and we are seeing how today’s top riders are unafraid to take risks. We believe these opening stages will challenge the general classification contenders and that, thanks to the time trial in Tirana—a technical and scenic route through the heart of the Albanian capital—we might see the first time gaps among the big names. We will offer a thrilling start to the Giro, both for the local audience and for those following the race from home”.

Vincenzo Nibali: “Every Grande Partenza from abroad is an extraordinary opportunity to bring cycling to new territories, connecting fans and communities with this wonderful sport. I’ve experienced several first-hand, but the most special one, without a doubt, was in 2016, when I achieved my second victory. That year, the race started in the Netherlands, where we rode through incredible crowds. This experience made me realize the unique international value of the Giro. The 2025 route seems challenging from the very beginning and promises great spectacle—not just because of the nature of the stages but also because the big contenders will have to stay at the front from the outset to avoid losing precious time”.

