The Myanmar Badminton Federation (MBF) will host two badminton events – the International Challenge and Future Series – in 2020.

“We are planning to host the two events in September and October respectively and where we are looking at spending about MYK 40 million (USD 29,000) per event,” said Brang Mai, MBF Secretary.

“Since we have managed to host events well previously as directed by Badminton Asia (BA), they have now allowed us to host higher level tournaments this year.”

BA will provide grant of USD 10,000 to the MBF.