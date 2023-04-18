The Myanmar Under-22 national team will head to Thailand on 20 April 2022 as their final phase of preparation for next month’s SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The SEA Games 2023 will be held on 5-17 May 2023 although men’s football will begin on 29 April 2023 with matches from Group A.

Towards that, Myanmar will hold their final training camp in Thailand where they will also play several test matches against Thai League teams.

The Myanmar U22 team is being handled by Michael Feichtenbeiner.

For the SEA Games 2023, Myanmar are in Group A against host Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines and Timor Leste.

Myanmar will open their campaign in Group A against Timor Leste on 2 May 2023.

