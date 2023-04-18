E. Elavarasan, head coach of the Malaysia Under-22 national team, has called up 25 players for the centralised training camp in preparation for the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia next month.

The first phase of training will start on 19 April 2023 and will last for only three days until 21 April 2023 when they will be given time off for Eid.

Phase 2 will then start on 24 April 2023 until the team’s departure to Phnom Penh on 2 May 2023.

The majority of the players called up had played at the Merlion Cup 2023 last month in Singapore.

The Malaysians will open their campaign in Group B against Laos on 3 May 2023, Thailand (on 6 May 2023), and Vietnam (on 8 May 2023) before completing the group stage against Singapore (on 11 May 2023).

#AFF

#FAM

#SEAG2023

