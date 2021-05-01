Nam Dinh FC moved up to third from sixth in the 2021 LS V League 1 following their slim 1-0 away win over Than Quang Ninh this week.

The lone strike from Oussou Konan in the 76th minute was enough to give Nam Dinh their 18th point from 11 matches played.

Nam Dinh are ten points adrift of leaders Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) who edged Thanh Hoa 2-1 this week, and five points behind second-placed Viettel FC, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Ho Chi Minh City FC.

In the meantime, former champions Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) slipped right down to the bottom of the standings following their 2-0 loss to Hai Phong FC.

Andre Fagan steered in the first goal four minutes after the restart as Le The Cuong then added the second goal five minutes to the end for Hai Phong to pick up the full points at home.

2021 LS V LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Than Quang Ninh lost to Nam Dinh 1-0

Hong Linh Ha Thinh beat Binh Duong 4-2

Ho Chi Minh City drew with Viettel FC 1-1

Thanh Hoa lost to Hoang Anh Gia Lai 2-1

Da Nang FC lost to Saigon FC 2-1

Hai Phong FC beat Song Lam Nghe An 2-0

Hanoi FC lost to Binh Dinh 1-0

Like this: Like Loading...