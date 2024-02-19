Nam Dinh Xanh Steel have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the 2023/24 Night Wolf V. League 1 following their comfortable 3-1 away victory over Hai Phong at the Lach Tray Stadium.

Three goals in the first half alone – Tran Van Dat (5th minute), Hendro Da Silva (20th) and Ho Khac Ngoc (38th) – put Nam Dinh Xanh Steel well on the way as homesters Hai Phong then replied through Lucas Vinicius (56th).

The full points put Nam Dinh Xanh Steel on top of the standings with 22 points from nine matches played as Hai Phong remained at mid-table with 11 points.

Khanh Hoa stayed second following their scoreless draw on the road against The Cong-Viettel.

Becamex Binh Duong are third after being held 1-1 at home by Quang Nam.

