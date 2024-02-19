37 full-season FIA World Endurance Championship competitors will be joined by a further 25 cars to form a 62-car grid at this June’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The field is set to be comprised of 23 cars in both Hypercar and LMGT3 classes with additional 16 LMP2 prototypes forming the gird of the 92nd edition of the race held at Circuit de la Sarthe, which will also be round four of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season. Seven teams make up the reserve list.

186 drivers are set to take part in the race, with the full list yet to be completed. However, as of today, the entry features 12 outright winners of the Le Mans race.

HYPERCAR

Just like in this year’s WEC season, the top class features nine different manufacturers (Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche, Toyota), however, the number of entries is set to grow from 19 to 23, owing to additional cars from Cadillac, Lamborghini and Porsche.

Having triumphed for the tenth time at Le Mans last June, Ferrari stands ready to defend its victory and fend off even more competition this year. Toyota should be the Italian manufacturer’s toughest opponent, looking to regain its winner status, having won at Le Mans five times in the past six years. Cadillac, Porsche and Peugeot will all seek to capitalise on their last year’s experience, while Alpine, Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini will be determined to have a strong outing in the French endurance classic.

LMGT3

The switch from LMGTE to LMGT3 ruleset resulted in a bumper field of 23 GTs from nine premium brands: Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren and Porsche. An all-female Iron Dames crew will be among the favourites in the ultra-competitive field following its excellent performance across the FIA WEC season in 2023.

LMP2

For 2024, due to the high volume of entries in the Hypercar class, the LMP2 class was suspended in the FIA WEC, however, the highly popular Gibson-powered Oreca 07s will return to Le Mans this year. 16 of these high-performance prototypes (including six crews classified in the Pro/Am division), that regularly compete in the European Le Mans Series and Asian Le Mans Series, are set to compete at the 13.6-kilometer layout, with a clear favourite difficult-to-determine.

2024 FIA WEC – 24h LM provisional entry list

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most iconic events in the history of motorsport and the traditional focal point of the FIA World Endurance Championship season. Last year, I had the pleasure of witnessing this fantastic race on the occasion of its centenary and I’m very much looking forward to this year’s edition, as we celebrate 120 years of the FIA. The entry list looks incredibly strong, with 23 Hypercars from 9 different manufacturers headlining the 62-car field and 23 LMGT3s promising an ultra-competitive battle in the GT ranks. Endurance racing is in a healthy state today and this entry list proves that the right regulatory approach will result in strong interest and competition.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said: “The 24 Hours of Le Mans has rarely seen a grid like this in over a hundred years. The world’s greatest carmakers will be in La Sarthe this June. I am grateful to our partners and teams for coming together to bring us another superb episode of motorsport history.”

Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission President, said: “The announcement of the entry list for the 24 Hours of Le Mans is always a very special moment and this is very much the case this year. The entry is incredibly rich both in terms of numbers and quality. The figures in Hypercar and LMGT3 classes are simply staggering. I would argue that this is perhaps the strongest entry ever when it comes to competition for both the overall victory as well as for the honors among the GT cars. Having a strong LMP2 representation joining the fray will also give the fans something extra to follow and get excited about. We are set for another memorable edition, there is no question about that.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management, said: “This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, round four of FIA WEC, will be nothing short of spectacular. With 14 manufacturers competing in the WEC this season plus the extra entries competing at Le Mans, everything is in place for a golden era in endurance racing. Following on from the memorable Centenary celebration last year, I am confident that Le Mans will be one of the most exciting races of the 2024 motorsport season.” – www.fia.com

