Malaysian teenager Ng Jing Xuen will be up against a strong international field at the Ladies European Tour’s Pre-Qualifier – Asia, which starts on Wednesday at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Bangkok.

Marking the first time that the Ladies European Tour (LET) has staged a qualifying event in Thailand, the Pre-Qualifier will see 51 golfers from 19 countries battle it out at the Gary Player-designed course over 54 holes. Ng, who turned 18 on May 8, is the sole Malaysian in the line-up.

A minimum of 13 players will advance to the LET’s Lalla Aicha Qualifying School Final Qualifier in Morocco from December 16-20.

“I want to challenge myself with different environments and I’d love to compete on the LET next year. I personally think it’s a great tour holistically, and it’s definitely a tour that I’ve been wanting to play in a long time,” said Ng.

Ng joined the professional ranks at age 16 in late 2024, following an impressive, victory-laden amateur career – highlighted by the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, when she became the first Malaysian female golfer to win an individual gold medal.

Over the past two years, Ng has competed mainly on the China LPGA Tour and is currently ranked 20th on the tour’s 2026 Order of Merit.

“⁠I’d say there are improvements in all departments of my game compared to last year, which is positive, I’m being patient with myself and my game, despite not being able to get the results that I want just yet. But I do believe I’ll make it one day if I work hard and do the right things,” Ng shared.

“As a professional golfer for two years, I think I’m slowly getting the hang and pace of it. It might be frustrating and tiring sometimes, but this is a path that I chose for myself, and I’m thankful to have this opportunity to do what I love in this lifetime,” she added.

Following a practice round at Lotus Valley, Ng presented her verdict on the course: “I think Lotus Valley has a nice layout and offers a good challenge. The key to scoring well is hitting your approach shots close to the pin, and making the most of your opportunities on the greens. Good putting is crucial.”

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