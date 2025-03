The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) can today confirm Brisbane Roar’s Ninja A-League Women clash with unbeaten leaders Melbourne City has been postponed due to the extreme weather conditions in south east Queensland.Originally scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at Perry Park, the Round 18 match has now been postponed. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-women-fixture-update-brisbane-roar-melbourne-city-details-cyclone-alfred/ #AFF#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...