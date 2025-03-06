Following detailed discussions between World Athletics and the Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Road Running Championships San Diego 25, it has been agreed that the World Athletics Road Running Championships will no longer be held in San Diego in September as planned.

World Athletics is currently talking to other potential hosts and expects to announce another location shortly. We would like to thank the San Diego 25 team for their work over the last few months and hope we are able to find another opportunity to host a World Athletics event in San Diego in the future.



Commenting on the decision, Tracy Sundlun, CEO of San Diego 25, said: “We really looked forward to welcoming the running world to San Diego this September but sadly it is not to be at this time. For now, all of us here on Team San Diego will do everything in our power to assist World Athletics in the seamless transition of the 2025 Championships to a new venue.”

Like this: Like Loading...