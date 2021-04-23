Fans will be able to attend AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches without the need for any form of COVID-19 testing, starting this weekend.

Up to 250 fans can enter match venues, as per guidelines announced by the COVID-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce on 24 March, beginning with Game Week 8 of the SPL when Hougang United FC play Lion City Sailors FC and Tanjong Pagar United FC host Tampines Rovers FC on Saturday (24 April), while Balestier Khalsa FC entertain Albirex Niigata FC (S) and the Young Lions face Geylang International FC on Sunday (25 April).

In order to gain entry, fans need to purchase a physical ticket at a dedicated booth at each match venue, which will commence operations two hours prior to kick-off.

Tickets will be priced at S$8.00 for adults and S$5.00 for concession and all ticketing operations will be handled by the clubs.

A wrist tag will be issued per ticketholder at the point of entry to the match. Fans will be allowed access into the venue 60 minutes before kick-off.

Lion City Sailors midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman welcomed the prospect of having fans in attendance, saying: “I cannot wait for the crowds to be back again as it has been more than a year since fans were allowed to be in the stands. Even though the numbers are understandably limited for now, I am sure all the players are really looking forward to the support!”

Fans who enter will be subjected to safe-distancing protocols as well as the usual security protocols at matches, which include bag checks. As such, fans are advised not to bring bags, as well as prohibited items, when attending the matches.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid crowding.

In addition, they will also have to adhere to the guidelines set out in the advisory by Sport Singapore on Safe Resumption of Sport & Physical Exercise For Phase Three.

This follows from the conditional fan entry that had been implemented since 10 April, which marked the first time fans could watch live football matches since the final day of the 2020 season in December.

SPL fans will still be able to watch every match LIVE on broadcast at Singtel TV, StarHub TV and live streaming online via the SPL Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Facebook page of 1 Play Sports.

Taking into account the fluid nature of the current situation regarding the Asian Football Confederation competition fixtures, changes may be expected to the SPL fixtures schedule.

