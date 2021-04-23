Asian Tour Destinations has welcomed two new partners to the fold with Golfasian and the Wall Street Journal+ (WSJ+) becoming part of the exclusive network of golf clubs, with direct ties to the Asian Tour.

Golfasian is the leading golf tour operator in Southeast Asia, while WSJ+ a premium membership program exclusively for subscribers of The Wall Street Journal.

They join at a time when Asian Tour Destinations currently boasts eight venues, representing the top-tier of golf clubs in Asia.

Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore was the first to join and they were soon followed by Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand; Classic Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, India; and Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Last year, Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club in Malaysia, Laguna Golf Lăng Cô in Vietnam, and Sapporo Country Club plus The North Country Golf Club, both in Japan, became part of the programme.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “The Asian Tour Destinations network continues to gain momentum and so this is an opportune time for Golfasian and Wall Street Journal+ to join. We are delighted they have chosen to partner with our Asian Tour Destinations programme and we look forward to working with them collaboratively.

“The concept of Asian Tour Destinations is to help build the ideal ecosystem for the golf course industry and related sectors in the region, so we feel Golfasian and Wall Street Journal+ are a perfect fit.”

“Golfasian is thrilled to join Asian Tour Destinations as we pride ourselves on working with the best golfing venues in Asia, while this partnership will allow us to further raise awareness of our brand alongside exploring future opportunities with the Asian Tour,” said Mark Siegel, Managing Director, Golfasian Co. Ltd.

“Our business is based on delivering a personalised golfing journey combined with exploring the culture of the countries visited, and our management has over 49 years’ experience in the golfing, travel, and hospitality segments, so this is an exciting opportunity that will add an extra dimension to our level of commitment and service.”

In particular, Golfasian will be able to provide unique travel package offers to experience Asian Tour Destinations venue members, benefit from promotional opportunities across all of the Asian Tour Destinations multi-media platforms, explore cross-promotional opportunities with current and future Asian Tour Destinations partners and in the future explore the potential for building golf and travel packages around the Asian Tour schedule, once circumstances permit.

WSJ+ has had a long-established relationship with the Asian Tour as an “Official Media Partner” and sees the transition of the affiliation to Asian Tour Destinations as a natural evolution for the partnership and an amplified benefit to WSJ+ members.

“This is another great opportunity for WSJ+ and our members to enjoy a range of unique benefits by working with the Asian Tour Destinations platform and in particular many of the world-class golfing venues across the Asian region,” said Charles Ho, Marketing Manager WSJ+.

“WSJ+ members will receive access to unique offers, and we will also gain exposure across the Asian Tour Destinations platform.”

Asian Tour Destinations was set up to provide an affiliate membership programme between the associated venues and the Asian Tour which will help grow the industry in the region.

Being a part of the Asian Tour Destinations network means that each venue is certified Tour calibre and operates a comprehensive range of facilities and services to their members and guests under tournament-ready conditions all-year round.

Among the core benefits, Asian Tour members are able to play and practice at each venue, allowing for the members at each club to enjoy direct engagement with the region’s best golfers.

Like this: Like Loading...