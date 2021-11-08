Ahead of next month’s World Athletics Awards 2021, World Athletics is delighted to announce the five nominees for the 2021 Female Rising Star Award to recognise this year’s best U20 athlete.

The nominations reflect the many incredible performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other events around the world.

The winner of the 2021 Female Rising Star Award will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 on 1 December.

The nominees are:

Keely Hodgkinson, GBR

– Olympic 800m silver medallist

– Diamond League and European indoor 800m champion

– European U20 800m records indoors and outdoors



Silja Kosonen, FIN

– World U20 hammer champion

– European U20 hammer champion

– World U20 hammer record



Christine Mboma, NAM

– Olympic 200m silver medallist

– World U20 and Diamond League 200m champion

– World U20 200m record



Athing Mu, USA

– Olympic 800m and 4x400m champion

– World U20 indoor 800m record

– North American U20 records at 400m and 800m



Zerfe Wondemagegn, ETH

– World U20 3000m steeplechase silver medallist

– National U20 steeplechase record

– Olympic 3000m steeplechase finalist



Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2021 will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

The male nominees will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday 9 November.

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...