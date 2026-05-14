Eight months after the final dives in Boston, the battle for the King Kahekili Trophy will kick off on 20 May with a spectacular two-location event in Indonesia. Fans can look forward to the return of 2024 champion Aidan Heslop of Great Britain, as well as the beginning of Australian Rhiannan Iffland’s quest for her 10th consecutive title. As one of the most ambitious season openers in the sport’s history, Bali makes its debut as the curtain raiser of the 2026 season, marking the first of three brand-new locations this year.The opening event will take the world’s best cliff divers from the lush jungle surroundings of Kroya Waterfall in northern Bali to the towering limestone cliffs of Nusa Penida in the south, spanning two dramatically different environments. The athletes will complete the Required and Intermediate Dive rounds of the competition in freshwater, before performing their final dives high above the Indian Ocean.Most notably, the 17th season will begin with a world-first. At Kroya Waterfall, the athletes will launch directly from a tree take-off built into a natural tree structure, adding a unique new element to the World Series.While the opening rounds showcase Bali’s tropical interior, the competition then shifts to Nusa Penida, revealing one of Indonesia’s most dramatic coastal landscapes. Nusa Penida is known for its spiritual significance within Balinese culture and is often translated as “the island of priests”, reflecting its long-standing connection to sacred spaces, the sea, and powerful natural forces.The 2026 curtain raiser will also mark the long-awaited return of Aidan Heslop, the 2024 overall champion. Having missed the entire 2025 season due to surgery and rehabilitation, the 24-year-old British diver will return as a wildcard exactly one year after undergoing the operation that prevented him from competing. His comeback adds another layer of intrigue to the men’s competition, led by reigning champion Gary Hunt from France, whose consistency secured his record 11th King Kahekili Trophy last season.In the women’s competition, defending champion Rhiannan Iffland will begin her campaign for a remarkable tenth consecutive World Series title. The 34-year-old Australian enters the new season after another dominant year, but faces increasing pressure from a strong field of challengers determined to disrupt her reignWith 24 elite athletes, two natural locations, and a season beginning amid Bali’s waterfalls and coastal cliffs, the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is set to open with a bang in Indonesia.Wildcards in Bali (women, men): Elisa Cosetti (ITA), Stella Forsyth (AUS), Morgane Herculano (SUI), Maria Paula Quintero (COL); Andrea Barnaba (ITA), Nikita Fedotov (ARM), Miguel Garcia (COL), Aidan Heslop (GBR), Yolotl Martinez (MEX).