The striking Official Poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™ has been revealed, building up excitement for an event that promises fun-filled days in the sun for fans of all ages.

The vivid illustration captures the excitement, colour and speed at the heart of FIFA’s most goal-heavy competition, which will see 16 of the globe’s top teams – including former champions Brazil and Portugal – bring their magic to Dubai from 15 to 25 February.

The artwork takes inspiration from vintage tourism posters, with a dynamic depiction of the beautiful game and colours that encapsulate the sand, sea and sun of the beautiful setting.

In the foreground, the star of the show performs a spectacular bicycle kick – a skill so synonymous with beach soccer – while fellow players, a packed stadium and Dubai’s majestic skyline provide an unmistakable backdrop. The scene is also a reference to the bicycle-kick silhouette that inspired the tournament’s Official Emblem.

Today’s grand unveiling was marked by a recreation of the Official Poster in the form of stunning sand art.

The poster reveal comes one day after the exclusive Visa presale ticket launch – with Visa cardholders now able to get ahead of the crowd and purchase their tickets early.

With skills and thrills aplenty in store, Visa cardholders can take advantage of an exclusive presale window to snap up tickets before the general sales phase opens on 29 January.

Visit FIFA.com/tickets with your Visa card to grab your tickets.

Visa, Worldwide Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fans purchasing tickets for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai. – www.fifa.com

