Key member of Lions FC’s league and cup success signed by Perth Glory on two year contract.

The 21-year-old centre back joins Perth Glory from NPL Queensland league winners Lions FC after a stellar showing through the team’s run to the Hahn Australia Cup semi-final.

Deng joins Adam Griffiths’ team in pre-season as the countdown continues to the Glory’s opening game away to Macarthur FC on Saturday October 17.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/perth-glory-sign-cup-standout-cher-deng/

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