Persija Jakarta put in a commanding display to rout A-League side Brisbane Roar 4-0 in a pre-season friendly played at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS).

After absorbing the early pressure, Persija went ahead in the 15th minute when Alexander Jeremejeff converted from the spot.

With the score at just 1-0 at the break in Persija’s favour, Kerim Memija then doubled the advantage four minutes after the restart as Jeremejeff added his second and the Jakarta side’s fourth goal of the game in the 56th minute.

An own goal from Brisbane’s Dean Bouzanis (90th+3) rounded off the evening for the more than 10,000 fans who had attended the match.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PersijaJakarta

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