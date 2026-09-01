With just days to the kick-off of the Singapore Community Shield, Lion City Sailors (LCS) FC have decided to part ways with head coach Jesus Casas.

The Singapore Community Shield signals the start of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) 2026/27 season with LCS set to take on Tampines Rovers.

The 52-year-old Spaniard had taken over the LCS hot seat in February this year.

No official reason for the change was given with the official club statement reading –

“The Lion City Sailors have parted ways with Head Coach Jesús Casas.

In the interim, Assistant Coach Varo Moreno will take charge of the Sailors’ first team until further notice.”

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #SPL

Like this: Like Loading...