Bryan Leong Xin Ren warmed up for his most crucial events by claiming the men’s 50m breaststroke gold medal at the National Aquatics Centre today.

The 19-year-old Kuala Lumpur born clocked 29.02 seconds {national record is 28.59s} while silver went to national swimmer Ryan Yil Yang Jen {29.08s} from Sarawak, and Andrew Goh Zheng Yen of Selangor {29.39s} took bronze.

An undergraduate in neuroscience and psychology at the King’s College London, Bryan said he is satisfied with his performance here and hopes to be prepared for the bigger challenges ahead.

Bryan currently holds a personal best of 24.48s in the 50m butterfly and 54.09s in the 100m butterfly. In the 50m freestyle event, he clocked 23.09s, which is also the national record erasing Keith Lim’s 2018 mark of 23.10s.

Malacca also joined the gold-medal rush through Low Zheng Yong in the men’s 200m butterfly. Low did 2:03.25s while Tan Khai Xin of FT took silver {2:04.12s} and teammate Sebastian Soon the bronze in 2:05.52s.

The Kuala Lumpur quartet of Khiew Hoe Yean, Low Ken Ji, Bryan Leong, and Tan Khai Kin emerged fastest in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. The quartet clocked 3.25.78s.

Selangor, led by Terrence Ng Shin Jian, Jordan Yip Zhu Ern, Ng Tze Xiang, and Andrew Goh Zheng Yen took silver in 3:28.58s. Penang team of Tong Ju Jing, Louis Chin Teng Aun, Chern Koay Yi, and Chris Chew Vi Min returned home with bronze, clocking 3:31.77.

