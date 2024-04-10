The Vietnam Futsal national team ended their two-match friendly series against Malaysia with one win and one defeat.

In the two games that were played in Ho Chi Minh City this past week, the Vietnam Futsal team scored a 3-0 win in the first test before conceding a 3-1 loss to the same Malaysian side two days later.

Vietnam are using the matches as part of their preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup on 17-28 April 2024.

Vietnam are in Group A against host Thailand, Myanmar and China.

