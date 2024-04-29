Indonesia were denied a place in the final of the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup ™ following their 2-0 loss to Uzbekistan in the semifinals that was played at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium last night.

With the loss, Indonesia will now have to win the third-place playoff on Thursday if they are to book a ticket to the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.A bold Timur Kapadze made six replacements to the team that beat Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals, including goalscorer Khusain Norchaev, while Indonesia’s Shin Tae-yong made three – including an enforced one with Ramadhan Sananta starting in place of the suspended Rafael Struick.For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/uzbekistan_beat_indonesia_to_keep_title_dream_alive.html #AFF#AFC#PSSI

