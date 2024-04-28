Host Thailand had to concede defeat to multi-time champions Iran 4-1 in the final of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 that was played at the Bangkok Arena.

Any thought of an upset by the homesters was quickly squashed by Iran as they took the early lead just a minute into the game with Mahdi Karimi finishing off a Salar Aghapour lay-up.

Four minutes later and Iran doubled the advantage with Moslem Oladghobad supplying to Saeid Ahmad Abbasi for his eighth goal of the tournament.

Thailand finally broke through in the 25th minute with a superb one-two with Muhammad Osamanmusa that saw Jirawat Sornwichian making a fine finish.

But Iran were not about to give up as Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh volleyed home in the 27th minute as Iran keeper Bagher Mohammadi then scored off a failed Thailand power play two minutes to the end.

