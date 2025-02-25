Fans from around the world now have another opportunity to secure their tickets to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with more tickets going on sale from 11:00 (GMT) on Tuesday 25 February.

Further demand expected for England’s sporting event of the year, with fans recommended to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Opening match tickets in all price categories will be released, offering fans a chance to watch hosts England take on USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Wide and inclusive range of prices available, starting at £10 For adults and £5 for children.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 tickets available to purchase via rugbyworldcup.com.

With excitement continuing to build in England, those not wanting to miss out are urged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available to purchase via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, on a first come, first served basis until 11:00 (GMT) on Friday 28 March.

The highlight of rugby’s calendar this year, England 2025 will be the biggest ever celebration of women’s rugby, with the tournament already selling 50 per cent more tickets than Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, with over 220,000 tickets already sold.

During last year’s application phase, supporters from across the world were eager to be a part of the celebrations, with fans from 72 countries applying for tickets. Notably, ticket purchasers were evenly split between men and women, paving the way for the most inclusive and widely celebrated Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

The much-anticipated tournament kicks off at Sunderland’s iconic Stadium of Light, with tickets for the spectacular opening match featuring USA and hosts England available to purchase now in all categories, with prices starting from just £10 for adults and £5 for children.

With 95 per cent of the population within two hours travel time to a venue, there is no better opportunity for fans across the nation to see the world’s best players showcase their star factor on rugby’s biggest stage.

Due to unprecedented demand in previous sales phases, availability for England’s pool matches against Samoa and Australia, along with the final at Twickenham Stadium, is limited in this sales phase to ticket inclusive experience packages only.

Ticket inclusive premium hospitality packages are also available for all matches via experiences.rugbyworldcup.com and will give fans the opportunity to secure a place at the tournament in addition to enjoying the best match day experience each venue has to offer.

All the latest tournament news, including the full match schedule, can be found at rugbyworldcup.com/2025.

