The world of Formula 1 is used to blank canvasses, with each year’s car drawn from the ground up in a matter of months, but F1 World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing have taken the concept a step further – by handing an entire car over to renowned artist Mr Doodle to create a unique piece of art.

To aid the F1 Team’s official charity Wings for Life, a not-for-profit globally recognised foundation for spinal cord injury research, Oracle Red Bull Racing tasked British art sensation Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with creating a one-of-a-kind livery for a static showcar of the Team’s race-winning RB14 – rechristened The Doodle Bull.

After taking the art world by storm in 2017, Mr Doodle has achieved global recognition through creations that include covering his entire house in trademark black and white pen and ink drawings. And he rose to the challenge presented by the F1 team, turning the blank canvas of the RB14 static showcar’s surface into a unique fusion of artistic and engineering creativity.

Just one section of the iconic design was left blank, with that space being filled with the signatures of the artist, and making the finished work even more special, the signatures of the Team’s drivers – two-time World Champion Max Verstappen and multiple Grand Prix winner Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez.

The Doodle Bull is now being auctioned by The Auction Collective, in collaboration with Christie’s, via a timed online auction with a share of the proceeds going to Wings for Life to help fund research to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Since its inception, Wings for Life has funded 276 projects across 17 countries around the world, helping 679 leading experts, scientists and physicians carry out cutting-edge research and clinical trials.

The Doodle Bull online auction is already underway through The Auction Collective and runs until 24 February.

To explore the auction, and register to bid, please visit:

