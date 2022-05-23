A second-half strike from Mike Ott gave United City FC their second Copa Paulino Alcantara title in five years following their 2-1 win over Kaya Iloilo FC in the final that was played at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona.

But United City did not have it all their way when they found themselves trailing 2-1 at the break.

A goal each from Robert Lopez in the 14th minute and then another from Jesus Melliza in the 32nd minute gave Kaya the confidence after cancelling out UCFC’s 11th minute lead from Kenshiro Daniels.

But the pep talk during the breather turned things around for UCFC when Hikaru Minegishi nailed the equaliser just seven minutes into the second half before Ott struck the sweet winner in the 69th minute of play.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #PFL

Like this: Like Loading...