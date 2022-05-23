This made Davidovski the first driver in the Diamond category to achieve an overall victory in the TCR Europe. Over the course of the first two events, each of the three Comtoyou drivers has thus claimed an overall victory. Girolami, as overall leader, has extended his lead in the standings from nine to 13 points, with Tom Coronel the new runner-up. Comtoyou Racing is 58 points ahead of its nearest rival in the team standings. Viktor Davidovski is 51 points ahead at the top of the Diamond classification for drivers who compete as amateurs and are at least 35 years old.

Coronel managed his first win of the season by just under eight tenths of a second ahead of his South American teammate. In the second race with a reversed starting grid for the first ten drivers, Viktor Davidovski, the third Comtoyou Racing driver, was on pole position. The North Macedonian held off pursuer Klim Gavrilov for ten laps and won by half a second.

Perfect weekend for Comtoyou Racing: The Belgian Audi customer team Comtoyou Racing popped the corks at the second event of the TCR Europe. Dutchman Tom Coronel started the first race at Le Castellet in the Audi RS 3 LMS from pole position. His Argentinean teammate Franco Girolami, coming from fifth place, was already third after the first turn. One lap later, he also overtook second-placed Hyundai driver Felice Jelmini. Comtoyou Racing held the double lead until the finish of the ten-lap sprint.