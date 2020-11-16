Completing a sub-two second pit stop takes years of experience, months of practice, days of preparation, and a good night’s sleep…

In a year where health is top of mind, our new partnership with Oura Health will help enable us to track the performance, wellbeing, and recovery of our team members and drivers throughout the Formula One season.

This new partnership will provide the Team our first ever official health wearable, the Oura Ring. Our race team, including our world-record breaking pit stop crew, together with key staff at the Red Bull Racing factory, will wear the highly accurate device, and receive a wide range of analytical data to enhance mental clarity and reaction times, while aiding recovery and overall wellbeing. And our world record breaking pit stop crew will take any help they can get as they try to beat their 1.82 second record.

The Oura Ring is a health and fitness tracker that provides personalised sleep and overall health insights. The ring connects to a smartphone App and monitors a full range of metrics to deliver an accurate assessment of your Sleep, Readiness and Activity. Oura’s insights will benefit everyone from the fitness-fanatical pit crew to the deep thinking members of the design office.

Leveraging more detailed sensor data than a standard wearable, the Oura Ring measures body temperature directly from the skin rather than extrapolating from an external environment and divides your total sleep into ‘deep,’ ‘light,’ and ‘REM’ sleep stages. The Readiness function tracks body temperature, respiratory rate, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV), while the Activity function measures energy use, inactivity, and steps— allowing the wearer to analyse daily performance against goals via a dashboard or dive into sub-categories to study day-to-day trends.

“Oura Health are a perfect fit for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing,” said Team Principal Christian Horner. “In the relentless pursuit of performance, Formula One tries to measure all that is measurable. Giving our people the ability to accurately track and analyse their health metrics feels like a natural evolution of what we do with the car.

“This is an environment in which people put in a vast amount of effort across a demanding season and yet need to deliver peak performance all year round. We have always prioritised the wellbeing of our staff and, this year more than ever, that requires very careful thought. We have a lot of races packed into an unusually intense schedule, with extra demands placed upon everybody because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing a straightforward ability to monitor our own health will undoubtedly generate greater personal insight and also improve performance.”

