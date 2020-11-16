Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir is now a double World Champion after claiming the 2020 MotoGP™ crown at the penultimate round of the season. Take a look at some of the stats compiled throughout his career that have helped the Spaniard to reach and reign on the pinnacle stage.
– Mir is the seventh-youngest rider to clinch a premier class world title, aged 23 years and 75 days old on race day of the Valencia GP, behind Valentino Rossi (22 years and 240 days old) and ahead of Jorge Lorenzo (23 years and 159 days old).
– Mir became only the fourth different Spanish rider to clinch a premier class world title along with Alex Criville (1) Jorge Lorenzo (3) and Marc Marquez (6).
– Mir became the first rider to clinch the premier class world title having previously taken the Moto3™ world title, since the introduction of the class in 2012.
– In addition, Mir became the first former Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup rider to clinch the premier class world title.
– Mir hasn’t been on pole position so far this season, becoming the first rider to become premier class World Champion without a single pole since Wayne Rainey back in 1992.
– At the Catalan GP, Mir took his third podium in three successive premier class races, becoming the first Suzuki rider to do so since Kenny Roberts Jr. in 2000 (from Malaysia to Spain).
– Following the Aragon GP, Mir led the MotoGP™ Championship for the first time, becoming the first Suzuki rider to lead the premier class standings since Kenny Roberts Jr. when the American took the title in 2000.
– At the European GP, Mir took his only win of the season so far, seeing him become the premier class World Champion to notch up the lowest number of wins during the season. Prior to Mir, the premier class Champions with the smallest amount of wins were Leslie Graham (1949), Umberto Masetti (1950, 1952) and Nicky Hayden (2006), all of them with two wins.
– Mir became the first rider to clinch the premier class world title riding a Suzuki since Kenny Roberts Jr. in 2000, and Mir is the first to do so in the MotoGP™ era. This is the seventh title claimed by a Suzuki rider in the premier class.
– Mir became the 10th different rider to take a title riding a Suzuki in the history of Grand Prix racing along with: Kenny Roberts Jr. (500cc, 2000), Kevin Schwantz (500cc: 1993), Franco Uncini (500cc: 1982), Marco Lucchinelli (500cc: 1981), Barry Sheene (500cc: 1976, 1977), Dieter Braun (125cc: 1970), Hans-Georg Anscheidt (50cc: 1966, 1967, 1968), Hugh Anderson (125cc: 1963, 1965; 50cc: 1963, 1964) and Ernst Degner (50cc: 1962).
– This season Mir has stood on the MotoGP™ podium more than any other rider (7) including a win at the European GP. This is this first time that a single Suzuki rider scored seven or more premier class podiums since Kenny Roberts Jr. in 2000 (9).
