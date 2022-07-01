The 15th edition of the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup 2022 kicks off this weekend in the Fijian capital Suva. The popular tournament in the Pacific region features hosts Fiji, Australia A, Samoa and Tonga in 2022 and will be shown live on World Rugby platforms.

For the first time, rugby fans around the world will be able to catch all the action live on World Rugby platforms, with the exception of those in Australia, Fiji and New Zealand where local broadcasters will show the games live on their channels.

WATCH WORLD RUGBY PACIFIC NATIONS CUP 2022 >>

With a number of Pacific nations’ communities and fans living abroad, the decision echoes World Rugby’s desire to make rugby accessible to the widest possible audience and allow rugby fans to follow the tournament from outside of the Oceania region.

Over three match days, on 2, 9 and 16 July, Fiji will aim to clinch their sixth Pacific Nations Cup title in front of their home crowd. – WORLD RUGBY

