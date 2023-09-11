Pahang Rangers FC landed the double this year when they hauled in the Malaysia Futsal Cup to add to the Malaysia Premier Futsal League crown they won last month.

In the final of the Malaysia Futsal Cup, Pahang Rangers emerged victorious after beating Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 3-1 in the penalty shootout after both teams were tied 4-4 at the end of regulation.

The scorers for Pahang Rangers were Ridzwan Bakri (17th and 39th minute), Saad Sani (36th, own goal) and Sergio Jamur (42nd) while for JDT were Ekmal Shahrin (2nd and 23rd), Azwann Ismail (36th) and Awalluddin Mat Nawi (43rd).

In the meantime, Selangor MAC came in third in the Malaysia Futsal Cup after beating Terengganu 7-2.

Pictures Courtesy #FAM

