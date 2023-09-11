Hongyen Thakam maintained their firm grip at the top of the Futsal Thai League 2023 as former champions Bluewave Chonburi conceded their third defeat of the season.

Last year’s runners-up Hongyen put in another attacking display to put six goals past Northeastern University for a 6-2 win as Bluewave found themselves done in by a late goal for a 3-2 loss to Port ASM FC.

Playing away at the Northeastern University Gymnasium troubled Hongyen Thakam little as Ryan Gomez (13th and 15th) and Natthapat Thepmanee (25th and 32nd) fired in a brace each for the win.

The other goals for Hongyen were scored by Worasak Srirangpairoj in the 22nd minute and Theodsak Charoenphong in the 37th minute as Northeastern found the back of the net off a double from Thanadol Pongnampai in the 14th and 33rd minute.

With the win, Hongyen Thakam stayed top of the standings with 46 points – two points ahead of second-placed Black Pearl.

Five points behind on third is Bluewave Chonburi with Marcos Vinicius’ late goal resigned the 11-time league winners to a 3-2 loss to Port ASM FC.

Port ASM were the early aggressors as they then took a 2-0 lead with goals from Jetsada Chudet (6th minute) and Araza (16th).

The first half would end 2-1 for Port FC when Warut Wangsamaal pulled back a goal for Bluewave in the 17th minute.

Just five minutes into the second half and the score was back on level when Sarawut Phalaphruek nailed the 25th minute equaliser.

But just when Bluewave thought that they had the point in the bag, Vinicius came smashing through with 20 seconds left on the clock.

#AFF

#FAT

Photos and Graphics Courtesy #FutsalThailand #HongyenThakam #BluewaveChonburi

Like this: Like Loading...