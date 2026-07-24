Defending champions Vietnam issued a statement of their intent at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 as Kim Sang-sik’s side secured a comprehensive 7-0 win over Timor-Leste in their Group A opener in Chonburi on Friday.

Nguyễn Đình Bắc scored a hat-trick with Đỗ Hoàng Hên netting twice and Nguyễn Xuân Son, the tournament’s leading scorer in 2024, also on the scoresheet as the Golden Star Warriors laid down a marker to those attempting to challenge their position of regional supremacy.

Liam Farrugia put the ball into his own net as he tried to clear Nguyễn Quang Hải’s goal-bound strike to complete the scoring and add to the frustration of José Pedro’s side.

It took the Vietnamese only seven minutes to go in front when Đình Bắc’s shot was blocked and Hoàng Hên pounced on the rebound, turning to steer his left-foot shot beyond goalkeeper Dylan Niski.

Timor-Leste held out for another 24 minutes before Vietnam doubled their lead with Đình Bắc adding the second, the forward bending a classy finish into the bottom corner from just inside the area having been released by Nguyễn Hoàng Đức’s pass from deep.

Ten minutes later Hoàng Hên claimed his second when the Timor-Leste defence failed to clear Nguyễn Văn Vĩ’s ball into the penalty area and the Brazil-born striker’s persistence was rewarded with a decisive strike.

Đình Bắc poked in the fourth with two minutes left in the half and Xuân Son added the fifth a minute into stoppage time when he bundled Văn Vĩ’s arcing cross from the left side of the penalty area over the line.

Timor-Leste were inches away from pulling one back in the 59th minute when Oatnasio da Silva’s scuffed strike was deflected onto the left post of Patrik Lê Giang but six minutes later the champions were further ahead.

Quang Hải played a short corner to Hoàng Hên and, while Xuân Son’s attempted overhead kick went askew, the ball fell at the feet of Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh and he pulled his centre back from the byline for Đình Bắc to complete his hat-trick.

Xuân Son headed over the bar from six yards out as Vietnam sought a seventh and that goal eventually came with 11 minutes remaining when Quang Hải’s strike was sliced over the line by Farrugia.

Alexandro Bahkito was inches away from a consolation for Timor-Leste in the 85th minute as he dragged his shot across the face of the Vietnamese goal. – aseanutdfc.com

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