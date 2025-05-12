Pahang Rangers stayed second in the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2024 as Selangor FC stayed third – behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

And this week, Pahang Rangers thumped TOT United FC 7-2 as Selangor thrashed Malaysia University FT 8-2.

JDT were 11-2 winners over Kedah.

At the SUKPA Indoor Stadium in Kuantan, four-goal hero Matheus Moura led the way (5th, 21st, 23rd and 24th minute) as Filipe De Souza (3rd), Akmarunizam Idris (12th) and Iqhmal Najmie (36th) contributed the others for Pahang Rangers’ full points.

TOT’s goals were scored by Nurasyraaf Azle in the 14th and 39th minute.

At the Panasonic Stadium in Shah Alam, Selangor had a brace each from Fernando (in the 16th and 25th minute) and Syahir Iqbal Khan (30th and 38th).

The other goals for Selangor were scored by Farhan Anuar (8th minute), Vitor Faris Johan (23rd), Nazreen Saudi (33rd) and Khaiyum Khaimi (35th).

Malaysia University were scored by Harith Hazami (17th minute) and Azamuddin Hasan (35th).

