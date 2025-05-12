MARCH 30: Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, leads Jehan Daruvala, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore during the Tokyo ePrix on Saturday March 30, 2024. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

Following a successful inaugural race in 2024, Tokyo will offer fans a double dose of Formula E action this year, staging a highly anticipated double-header on its city street circuit for Rounds 8 and 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The city remembers a memorable debut at the 2024 Tokyo E-Prix, with Maximilian Guenther snatching victory in a last-lap overtake on current Season 11 championship leader Oliver Rowland at Nissan’s first-ever home race.

As the championship battle intensifies at its midpoint, Oliver Rowland of the Nissan Formula E Team sits in a commanding lead with 115 points, nearly double the tallies of his closest challengers from TAG Heuer Porsche: António Félix da Costa (67 points) and Pascal Wehrlein (66 points).

The Tokyo E-Prix double-header is set for May 17-18, 2025 (Saturday and Sunday), preceding another highly anticipated double-header at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit on May 31st-June 1st.

Following the resounding success of its debut race in 2024, which saw tickets sell out in record time, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Tokyo this weekend (May 17-18). This second visit will mark a significant milestone as the revolutionary GEN3 Evo cars take to the city’s memorable street circuit for Rounds 8 and 9 of Season 11.

With a commanding 115-point lead, Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) carries significant momentum into his team’s home race, eager to capitalise on his impressive performance in the first half of the 2024/25 championship. The pressure is on his closest rivals from TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team – reigning champion Pascal Wehrlein and Season 6 champion António Félix da Costa – who will be aiming to reduce the deficit.

Set against the dynamic cityscape of Japan’s capital, this weekend’s double-header at Tokyo Big Sight promises an electrifying spectacle in the GEN3 Evo era, doubling the racing excitement after the phenomenal success and sell-out of the inaugural Tokyo race.

For Season 11, the street circuit in the middle of Tokyo Bay promises a new challenge for drivers and a thrilling spectacle for ticketholders as the fastest-accelerating FIA single seaters will this year aim to overcome the narrow twists of downtown Tokyo. The 18 turns of the 2.575km track includes a compact and technical layout including three long straights and three chicane sequences.

Strategically positioned on the outside of Turn 4, the ATTACK MODE activation zone will inject a crucial tactical layer into the race. Further along the circuit, the tight Turns 1 and 2, coupled with the challenging Turns 10 and 11, are anticipated to be key overtaking hotspots, promising plenty of thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles for fans. Adding another dimension to the Saturday action during Round 8, the PIT BOOST feature will introduce significant strategic variables that could provide significant jeopardy for the 22 drivers.

Rounds 8 & 9 of the 2025 Tokyo E-Prix start at 15:05 local time on 17th and 18th May.

THE STORY SO FAR: SEASON 11 REACHES ITS MID-POINT

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has delivered a captivating start to the season, marked by intense battles across the Drivers’, Teams’, and Manufacturers’ standings.

The opening seven rounds have showcased the competitive nature of Formula E racing, with victories shared between Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) in São Paulo, Max Günther (DS Penske) in the first Jeddah event, Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) in Miami, and Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing) in Round 7 of Monaco, as he climbed the top step in the Principality for the first time in Formula E in six years.

Oliver Rowland of the Nissan Formula E Team has emerged as a formidable force this season, claiming victory in three races, including a recent impressive win in Monaco – his maiden triumph in the Principality. As the championship heads to Japan for Nissan’s second home race, all eyes will be on Rowland. The memory of narrowly missing the top step in a captivating 2024 event will likely fuel his determination to perform strongly on home soil.

This intense competition is also mirrored in the Teams’ Championship, where TAG Heuer Porsche and Nissan Formula E Team are separated by only seven points at the top.

Similarly, the Manufacturers’ World Championship sees Nissan and Porsche engaged in a tight fight for supremacy, highlighting the relentless innovation and performance across the grid.

To see the full standings for all three titles, visit fiaformulae.com.

EXPERIENCE THE TOKYO E-PRIX, FOR FREE!

Alongside thrilling trackside action, attendees of the Tokyo E-Prix can look forward to an unforgettable experience at the Fan Village. Even those without tickets to the race can join in, as Fan Village access will be free throughout the day.

Away from the track and stage, fans visiting the Fan Village at the Tokyo E-Prix will have the unique opportunity to get behind the virtual wheel of a Formula E car, on simulators that mirror the high-speed excitement of electric street racing. Visitors will also have the chance to meet Pikachu and friends and enjoy performances from local dancers and musicians.

