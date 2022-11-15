Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink match racing team from France have successfully defended their world title winning the 2022 Barfoot & Thompson World Women’s Match Racing Championships in Auckland, New Zealand. The team were also crowned champions of the inaugural 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour after scoring the highest points over the four-event world tour. Four days of match racing with the world’s best female sailors, all vying for the title of Women’s Match Racing World Champions, drew to a close, but not before delivering all of the excitement that comes with match racing to spectators. The global fleet of female sailors have been battling it out on the Waitemata Harbour, in Auckland’s changeable and challenging conditions. Fog, squalls, sun and rain have kept sailors on their toes with four days of tight match racing, right in front of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and next to Auckland’s iconic Harbour Bridge. The winning skipper of the Barfoot & Thompson 2022 Women’s Match Racing World Championship is 33-year-old sports teacher from Brest and helm of ‘Match in Pink’ (FRA), Pauline Courtois. Courtois started sailing at seven and racing at nine, and has been in match racing in different positions since 2011. Her favourite boat for match racing is the Elliott 6m, so racing in Elliot 7m this week saw her years of experience pay off at the end of the day when Courtois became champion of the event, taking a clean sweep 2-0 win against 24-year-old Celia Willison’s Edge Women’s Match (NZL) in the finals match. The win comes just one week after also taking out the New Zealand Women’s Match Racing title with the same two teams head to head and Courtois taking the top New Zealand spot from Willison. The five-strong Match in Pink team held on tight at the top of the pack throughout the round-robin flights, landing themselves in a fiercely competitive three-way tie for first place after the round-robin was completed. Courtois held strong into the semi-finals before finishing with an astonishing win today. Courtois and her team, consisting of Maelenn Lemaitre, Louise Acker, Thea Khelif and Clara Bayou, stood proudly onstage as the prize-giving guests gave them a hearty Kiwi congratulations and a standing ovation before Courtois delivered her short acceptance speech. “A big thanks to the organisers and umpires. We had two amazing weeks here. To all the teams we thank you!”